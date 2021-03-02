30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Artist Announced

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction are in full flight working on this year’s event, which celebrates and recognises 30 years of producing exceptional and sought-after wine auction lots.

The annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction presents one major artwork by a feature artist. General Manager Elisha Milmine says “we are delighted to announce that the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction will work with the very talented John Lancashire, who will be the 2021 feature artist.”

John Lancashire is a contemporary painter, working in fine oils on canvas. John specializes in expressionist still life works imbued with character.

Images of cut flowers in vessels are rendered with loose, gestural brushstrokes in contrasting warm and cool colours; sensitively allowing us to bring an object together through a beguiling combination of colour and form.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, General Manager, Elisha Milmine said, “We are thrilled to have John on board, he will make a great addition to the outstanding line-up of auction lots on offer. This is a very special year - 2021 marks the 30th event.” “We look forward to working with John to ensure the maximum funds are raised for Cranford Hospice again this year”.

The 30th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is sure to live up to its previously applauded title of ‘New Zealand’s premium wine event’ for the pedigree and uniqueness of offerings. With an array of exceptional Auction lot’s, including an abundance of extraordinary one-off wine’s and experiences that cannot be purchased anywhere else, a travel package and the painting John Lancashire will create for the event.

WineWorks, Director and Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Principal Sponsor - Tim Nowell-Usticke said "We are extremely proud to continue as the Principal sponsor of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction. The partnership exists both to honour the incredible talent we are able to enjoy in the winemaking sector here in Hawke’s Bay, and to support Cranford Hospice and their commitment to the people of Hawke's Bay."

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is run annually and has firmly secured the position of New Zealand’s premier wine event for the uniqueness of the wine offerings.

Milmine says “Grape Vintage is underway for many, our talented winegrowers have begun working on their auction lot offerings for this years auction, making for another special event profiling Hawke’s Bay wines and raising much needed funds for Cranford Hospice.”

For more information on John Lancashire visit 2021 artist John Lancashire.

Event tickets will go on sale 1st July and absentee bidding is also available. To follow update’s sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook page.

