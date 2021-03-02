Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Artist Announced

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

 

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction are in full flight working on this year’s event, which celebrates and recognises 30 years of producing exceptional and sought-after wine auction lots.

The annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction presents one major artwork by a feature artist. General Manager Elisha Milmine says “we are delighted to announce that the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction will work with the very talented John Lancashire, who will be the 2021 feature artist.”

John Lancashire is a contemporary painter, working in fine oils on canvas. John specializes in expressionist still life works imbued with character.

Images of cut flowers in vessels are rendered with loose, gestural brushstrokes in contrasting warm and cool colours; sensitively allowing us to bring an object together through a beguiling combination of colour and form.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, General Manager, Elisha Milmine said, “We are thrilled to have John on board, he will make a great addition to the outstanding line-up of auction lots on offer. This is a very special year - 2021 marks the 30th event.” “We look forward to working with John to ensure the maximum funds are raised for Cranford Hospice again this year”.

The 30th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is sure to live up to its previously applauded title of ‘New Zealand’s premium wine event’ for the pedigree and uniqueness of offerings. With an array of exceptional Auction lot’s, including an abundance of extraordinary one-off wine’s and experiences that cannot be purchased anywhere else, a travel package and the painting John Lancashire will create for the event.

WineWorks, Director and Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Principal Sponsor - Tim Nowell-Usticke said "We are extremely proud to continue as the Principal sponsor of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction. The partnership exists both to honour the incredible talent we are able to enjoy in the winemaking sector here in Hawke’s Bay, and to support Cranford Hospice and their commitment to the people of Hawke's Bay."

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is run annually and has firmly secured the position of New Zealand’s premier wine event for the uniqueness of the wine offerings.

Milmine says “Grape Vintage is underway for many, our talented winegrowers have begun working on their auction lot offerings for this years auction, making for another special event profiling Hawke’s Bay wines and raising much needed funds for Cranford Hospice.”

For more information on John Lancashire visit 2021 artist John Lancashire.

Event tickets will go on sale 1st July and absentee bidding is also available. To follow update’s sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Wine Auction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 