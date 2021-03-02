Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jon Lamonte Appointed As Chief Executive Of Watercare

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: Watercare

Watercare Chair Margaret Devlin has announced the appointment of Jon Lamonte as Chief Executive of Watercare following a comprehensive recruitment process.

Jon is currently CEO of Sydney Metro and will join Watercare on 6 April 2021.

Devlin said: “I am delighted that Jon will be joining the Watercare team. He brings a wealth of experience to the role not just from his time with Sydney Metro but from his extensive executive career.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Jon as we embark upon the next stage of Watercare’s journey, which includes the delivery of an $8b capital programme over the next ten years, the response to the ongoing drought, and the national water reform programme.”

Jon Lamonte said: “I feel extremely privileged to be asked to join the Watercare team and to be able to bring experiences from other sectors to help drive the organisation forward and build on its success. I’m also excited to come to New Zealand and forge a new life in Auckland and play my part in ensuring its future.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes Mr Lamonte’s appointment: “Jon has had an impressive career and brings to his new role considerable experience as a Chief Executive and leader, and skills in managing large scale enterprises and operations.”

The salary for the Chief Executive has been set at $585,000, in line with council policy that chief executive salaries across the council-controlled organisations be set lower than previous incumbents and the Council CEO.

Jon Lamonte has an operational background serving in the Royal Air Force, serving in the Falklands, Yugoslavia and Iraq. He was CEO of Tubelines in London, looking after three of London’s underground lines during the 2012 Olympics, before taking over all modes of transport in Manchester running the largest capital programme outside London.

Most recently, he has turned the first metro line in Sydney from construction into operations, with a clear focus on customer experience whilst starting two new lines, the largest investment in the State’s history.

Devlin concluded: “Marlon Bridge will remain in his role of Acting Chief Executive until Jon joins Watercare on 6 April 2021.

“Given the current Covid-19 environment, there may be a period of time where Jon will carry out his role whilst remaining off shore. Watercare and Jon are working together to minimise this period. And as Covid-19 has taught us all, we can and do adapt to situations such as these.

“Once Jon arrives in New Zealand, we will be arranging a number of meetings for stakeholders to meet with him.”

