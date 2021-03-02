Sea And Air Transport Values Rising

Spending on international sea and air transportation services has risen steadily from a low level in the June 2020 quarter, pushing up total transportation services imports by $100 million in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Transportation services captures the expenditure associated with carrying objects and people into and out of New Zealand, other supporting services, as well as postal and courier services.

“New Zealand retailers are reporting much higher overseas freight costs than a year ago, after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of shipping containers,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

