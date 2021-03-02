Century 21 Announces Its 2020 Stars

Century 21 New Zealand has named its real estate stars for 2020, following the company’s awards dinner in Auckland just before the latest lockdown.

C21NZ owner Derryn Mayne with Iresh Tennakoon and Gary Bal of Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura.

“It was great to celebrate success particularly after such a rocky year globally. In the end, 2020 turned out to be really strong for Century 21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic uncertainty,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura won Top Office for the Year for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold), while Local Realty’s Kevin Ratnayake won Top Salesperson for the Year for GCC.

Top Salesperson for the Year for Units went to Andrew Pugh of Century 21 Premier in Palmerston North.

Papakura’s Local Realty was named a Centurion Office for 2020 as was Century 21 The Moshi Group in Central Wellington. Alen Moshi took out Top Principal for the Year for both GCC and Units. He was also awarded the Grand Centurion Producer and Diamond Master sales awards.

Double Centurion Producers for 2020 were Kevin Ratnayake, Gary Bal, and Iresh Tennakoon (Local Realty, Papakura). Centurion Producers were Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Winson He (Century 21 Queen Street Realty, Auckland); Jeh Wasti (The Moshi Group, Wellington); and Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly).

Wellington’s Century 21 The Moshi Group celebrate their 2020 success at the awards evening.

Wellington’s Jeh Wasti of The Moshi Group received the Emerald Master and Eli Gadsby of Century 21 Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu was named Ruby Master. Masters Entry recipients were Papakura’s Iresh Tennakoon, Kevin Ratnayake, and Gary Bal; Te Awamutu’s Rebecca Fraser; and Queen Street’s Winson He.

The Golden Gavel (number sold under the hammer) went to The Moshi Group in Wellington; Rookie of the Year was Kanwar Dhillon of Local Realty in Papakura; and Highest Business Growth (office) was won by Century 21 Platinum in Tuakau.

Vicki Southgate of Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany Downs won Property Manager of the Year, and Edwards Realty was Top Property Management Office (over 250 managements). Top Property Management Office (under 250 managements) went to Century 21 Shane & Co in Papatoetoe.

The Recognition Award went to Nidhi Chadha of Edwards Realty in Botany Downs; Administration Team Member of the Year was Raewyn Brock of Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu; and Personal Sales Assistant of the Year went to Emma Hey of Stevens Realty in Mangakino.

“Century 21 really pulled together in 2020 and our offices did all they could to support buyers and sellers during such challenging times, all while keeping everyone safe.

“Not only were there restrictions, lockdowns, and a complete lack of listings, but we had a General Election! Nonetheless, Century 21 delivered some great results in 2020 across sales and property management. Here’s to 2021,” says Derryn Mayne.

