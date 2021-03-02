Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strengthening The Safety And Resilience Of Aotearoa’s Large Dams

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has announced that Cabinet has approved policy decisions for the development of new safety regulations for dams to protect people, property and the environment from potential dam failures.

“Dams are an essential part of our infrastructure – for water supply, power generation, irrigation, mining and storm water management. Cabinet’s decision today recognises the importance of ensuring this part of our infrastructure remains robust, safe and well cared for,” says Amy Moorhead, MBIE’s Building Policy Manager.

The Building Act regulates the construction of a dam structure and a building consent is required for all large dams but, Amy Moorhead says, “until now there have been no regulatory requirements to ensure that dams are well maintained and regularly inspected after they have been built.

“The policy decisions agreed to pave the way for new regulations that will provide an approach to dam safety that will protect New Zealand from the potentially catastrophic impacts dam failures can have on communities, cultural sites, critical infrastructure and the natural environment,” said Amy Moorhead.

New regulations will impose new height and volume thresholds for dams that will be subject to the new requirements, and put in place a system for evaluating a dam’s potential impact of failure on people, property and the environment. Low risk structures such as stock drinking ponds, weirs and small, low dams will be exempt from the regulations.

Details of the regulations are expected to be approved later in 2021 and there will be a two year implementation period to ensure the owners of dams have plenty of time to prepare for their new obligations.

The regulations will be based on internationally reviewed guidelines written by the New Zealand Society on Large Dams, which have been refined following public consultation in 2019 and input from a technical working group.

“These new steps to improve the maintenance and monitoring of existing dams would not have been possible without the time, effort and expertise of the Dam Safety technical working group, comprising key sector representatives,” said Amy Moorhead.

“The Government’s approval to develop regulations makes it clear that undertaking maintenance and remedial work in order to manage the potential impact of a dam failure is a necessary part of responsible dam ownership,” Amy Moorhead said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 