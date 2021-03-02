Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch Man Claims $22.5 Million Powerball Prize

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It was a weekend to remember for one lucky MyLotto player from Christchurch after winning $22.5 million with Powerball First Division on Saturday.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was feeling lucky after recently winning two raffle prizes, so when he bought his regular ticket at the weekend, he wondered whether his little yellow ticket could end up with a bit of extra luck.

“Things tend to run in threes, so I did wonder if l’d win Lotto this weekend,” laughed the winner. “I play my own numbers every week – I’ve used the same numbers for the past three years after I won a Bonus Ticket the first time I used them.”

But despite the lucky feeling, the man didn’t check his ticket on Saturday night – so it wasn’t until the next morning that he realised just how lucky he had become.

“I saw the numbers circled off on my ticket one after the other – by the time I saw four in a row I thought I had something pretty good. Then when all six were circled I crossed my fingers and hoped I would see Powerball 3 come up – and there it was. I was absolutely stunned!

“I called my wife in straight away and said, ‘I think I’ve won Lotto!’ – she didn’t believe me!” said the winner.

After convincing his wife that he wasn’t joking, the couple called their children to share the good news.

“Neither of my kids believed me either – when I told my daughter she just said, ‘I’m sick of your tricks Dad, put Mum on’,” the winner laughed.

While the man admitted that he couldn’t “put his finger on the feeling” of what it was like to win Lotto, he said it was incredible knowing that “the win would set us and the family up for the rest of our lives.”

After “tossing and turning all night”, he and his wife were coming to terms with being New Zealand’s newest millionaires.

“I had so much trouble sleeping that first night after we found out – my mind was racing with 22 million ideas running through my head.”

But now that the reality of the windfall is beginning to sink in, the lucky couple are looking forward to enjoying their winnings – and are sleeping well again.

“This win will set us up, our kids up and the grandchildren. You have such a special role to play in the lives of your children and grandchildren – life is all about the memories you leave behind,” says the winner.

“We are excited to have more time and freedom to create those memories with them.”

Eight Kiwis have become overnight millionaires with Lotto NZ’s games so far this year, including four people who have won big with Powerball. These players are just some of 986 New Zealanders who have become Lotto NZ millionaires since 1987.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 