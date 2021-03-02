Business NZ Endorses Business Leaders’ Comments On Covid Strategy

BusinessNZ endorses comments made by business leaders about the need for clarity on the Government’s strategic direction in combatting Covid-19.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the Government has done a good job of continuing to keep Covid at bay, but businesses would like to see more clarity on the proposed pathway out of the pandemic.

"The BusinessNZ Network and its members are keen to work with the Government to help co-deliver a pathway out of Covid that engenders both positive health and economic outcomes.

"We have worked successfully with many parts of the Government’s agencies in providing information and services, but we do consider that a more coherent process is required.

"Stronger engagement with business - for example by the Ministry of Health on key matters such as the vaccine rollout - would allow for more successful delivery of information and services.

"There is also a need to understand and to have dialogue on the Government’s overall strategy for ongoing sustainable management of the pandemic into the future.

"Businesses and communities would like to see relevant agencies sharing more operational information and the Government sharing more detail of its strategic direction in the fight against Covid," Mr Hope said.

