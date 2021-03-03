Dementia New Zealand Appoints New Chief Executive

Dementia New Zealand has appointed Scott Arrol to the role of chief executive with chair Jocelyn Weatherall saying, “we are delighted Scott has chosen to join Dementia New Zealand, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the organisation at a pivotal time as we explore the next phase of the Dementia Action Plan.”

Arrol, who has spent the past 18 years working in New Zealand’s health sector including home-based care, residential care and health IT, says he is heartened by the action of organisations working within the dementia community.

“There has been an impressive amount of collaboration and work done across the sector to create the Dementia Action Plan, which encourages government to provide increased support for New Zealanders living with dementia, their whanau and carers. Unfortunately, over the coming years many more of our population are going to develop dementia. The impact will be immense for all of us if we don’t take decisive action now.”

With Brain Awareness Month in March, Arrol’s arrival is timely as Dementia New Zealand is highlighting the importance of a healthy balanced lifestyle and becoming more aware of risk factors relating to our brain health. “It is so important to take a proactive approach to the things that can be done to prevent or slow down the onset of dementia as it isn’t just a factor of aging.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone across the sector and leading Dementia New Zealand into the next phase of tackling the dementia health crisis. Ultimately, I believe people living with dementia deserve every opportunity to embrace life, celebrate moments and live with dignity and joy.”

© Scoop Media

