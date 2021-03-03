Consents For Medium-sized Houses Increase Rapidly In The Last Decade

Medium-sized stand-alone houses, with a floor area between 100 and 200 square metres, became more common in the last decade, Stats NZ said today.

“More than 11,000 medium-sized stand-alone houses were consented in 2020, doubling what we saw in 2010 during the home-building slump that followed the global financial crisis,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“These medium-sized houses are most likely to have three or four bedrooms.”

Visit our website to read these news stories, information release, and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

