Covid-19 Results In Booming Housing Market – What To Do When You Move House

Although 2020 was not a great year for the economy and the world in general, the real estate market absolutely boomed towards the end of the year. Buying a house is still an excellent investment, and interest rates are the lowest they have been in a long time.

Experts predicted that in 2020, there could be a drop of as much as 30% in the Australian housing market. However, Australia and New Zealand have instead both received a surge of interest both from home buyers and sellers, creating a lively start to 2021 for realtors.

Currently, many people are seizing the opportunity to downsize, upsize, or move to a new location. If you’re considering selling up and moving to a new house in Melbourne, then EasyMove is the professional moving company of choice. Head to https://www.easymoveservices.com.au/ to find out more about what they offer their customers, including premium moving services and even end of lease cleaning.

If you are about to move, then you will need to know what exactly you’ll have to do after you move into your new property. Keep reading to find out our top tips.

5 Steps to Setting Up Your New Place

Check Items Against Your Inventory

The first thing you will want to do after moving house will be to check that you have everything. You should know how many boxes your moving company loaded onto their van, so you should be able to check that they all made it to your new place. Then, you need to start the process of unloading these boxes.

As you open each box and unwrap items, check each one for damage and then tick it off against your moving inventory. If you’re not sure what a moving inventory is, it’s a list of everything you own. Many people make one before moving house so that they don’t lose track of any of their possessions. Plus, it’s helpful to give the movers as it lets them know what you own too.

2. Set Up Internet and Electricity

Many people are disappointed to find after they move house that it may take weeks to set up their new internet connection. That’s why you should try to set this up as soon as possible after moving in. Hopefully, it will only take a few days. However, many people experience significant delays when they try to do this.

Of course, the other thing you will need right away is electricity. Call your previous service provider to find out if they can connect you at your new property. Or you may choose to research online to find a new deal. Many electricity providers offer discounts to new customers, so it’s worth checking pricing before sticking with your current company.

3. Inspect Your New Home

It’s time to get acquainted with your new residence. Inspect the entire property inside and out to find any damage or defects that you may need to fix. Check if there are any dripping taps, leaks, or any other issues in your home. This is an excellent opportunity to get these seen to right away if you do find any defects. Otherwise, once all of your belongings are unpacked, it can seem too difficult to get around to fixing these things.

Start making a list of everything you need to do to get your new home up to the standard you want it. That way, you can refer back to it later. There’s a lot happening on moving day, and otherwise, you may forget what you wanted to get done.

4. Find the Fuse Box

If you plug in one too many appliances, as is almost inevitable as you unpack and plug everything in, you will need to know where the fuse box is. Rather than finding it in the dark because you’ve blown the lights, track down the fuse box when you first arrive at your new property. Then you will already know where to find it in an emergency. While you’re at it, why not play around with the switches to see which one is for which area of the house? Labelling them if they aren’t already marked a good idea too.

5. Check the Locks

Now that you have determined that all your items have arrived, set up your internet and electricity connections, inspected your house for damage, and found the fuse box, the final step is to check the locks.

The last thing you want after moving into a new house is to have it burgled. Go around each door and window to check that all of the locks are functioning as they should. If any seem flimsy or breakable, go out and purchase new locks. You may also want to check on the number of smoke detectors in the house at the same time. Install new ones if there aren’t enough, and change all the batteries. That way, you can move in and relax, knowing that you are entirely safe in your new place.

If you are thinking of taking advantage of the current state of the housing market to sell your home and move to a new one, make sure that you follow the above advice before you unpack and settle into your property. These tips will help to keep you and your possessions safe so that you can unwind in your new place.

© Scoop Media

