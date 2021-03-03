Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BMW Announces The Return Of M Town: Where Too Much Is Just Right

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: BMW Group NZ

Auckland, New Zealand: BMW M Town is the city of dreams for car enthusiasts and fans of high performance, where too much, is just right; a global phenomenon that has achieved a loyal following thanks to a multi-course helping of sheer driving pleasure in a vast line-up of high performance BMW M cars.

This year, M Town returns to New Zealand from 13th – 18th April 2021at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park. For the first time, car enthusiasts of any allegiance can purchase tickets for a day open to the public on 17th April 2021.

Highly skilled BMW instructors will be available to guide participants across bespoke driving exercises on track, allowing them to push the limits of their high-performance BMW M vehicles, while at the same time learning ways to improve their everyday driving skills.

Participants will also have the opportunity able to experience driving a diverse range of BMW M cars, headlined by the all-new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupé, both with 375kW on tap.

Other highlights include the BMW M8 Competition Coupé, X5 M and X6 M titans showcasing their M TwinPower Turbo V8 engines and sophisticated M xDrive technology on track, and M Performance models like the X2 M35i, X3 M40i and X7 M50i walking the line between everyday usability and both on- and off-road potency with aplomb.

Karol Abrasowicz-Madej, Managing Director of BMW New Zealand, commented: “Sheer driving pleasure is ever-present in BMWs, but that essence is distilled in BMW M. M Town is a celebration of that spirit.”

“This year, our all-new BMW M3 and M4 is set to bring exhilaration to a new level, and along with the fantastic range of cars we’ve lined up for this event, we hope to deliver 100% on that famed M Town proverb, that too much is just right,” Mr. Abrasowicz-Madej continued.

Tickets are now available for the BMW M Town Experience. Participants can register their interest on the BMW New Zealand website:

(Morning 9.00am to 1.00pm or Afternoon 1.00pm to 5.00pm)

  • Catering: Lunch and refreshments provided
  • Location: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Te Kauwhata, Waikato

