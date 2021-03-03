Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dicey Terms And Conditions Leave Some Candlelight Concertgoers In The Dark

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Consumer

Consumer NZ urges New Zealanders to think twice before purchasing tickets from event promoter Feverup.com – with terms and conditions stating that tickets are non-refundable, even if there is a date change or cancellation.

This was news to Liz Willmott, who bought tickets to a Vivaldi candlelight concert in Wellington, but couldn’t attend after Feverup.com advised that the date had changed. Instead of a refund, she was offered a voucher for another concert.

Other Feverup.com terms and conditions also attempt to limit liability, stating “you use the services at your own risk”.

“These terms risk misleading consumers about their rights. If a show is cancelled or postponed – and the new date doesn’t suit – you’re entitled to a refund. The only exception would be if the postponement was allowed for and clearly explained before you purchased,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

“When a company’s terms and conditions state ‘you use the services at your own risk’, it’s a red flag to carefully read the fine print and ensure you’re comfortable handing over your money.”

Venue and performers sometimes a mystery when booking

Feverup.com sometimes doesn’t disclose details such as the venue and performer when you book. “Tickets running low” and “Limited tickets on sale!” are some of the claims prominently displayed on the Feverup webpage when you book a ticket for the Candlelight: Vivaldi Four Seasons in Auckland.

What’s less notable is the location of the event, which is only listed as “an emblematic building in Auckland” and the identity of the performers are only listed as a “string quartet”.

Tickets range from $30 to $75, depending on whether you want “premium visibility” – though it’s impossible to tell if “premium” is worth the price when the venue’s a mystery.

When Consumer NZ asked Fever Labs, owner of Feverup.com, whether it intended to change its terms and conditions, spokesperson Santiago Santamaria Soler said: “Our terms and conditions are updated from time to time to properly reflect our practices and compliance with the laws of countries we work in.”

The company didn’t set a date to change its refund policy. Feverup promotes events in cities all over the world, including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Netsafe has reported 13 complaints about the company.

Consumer NZ's advice:

  • Think twice about booking tickets for any event where the promoter isn’t disclosing the venue or the performer upfront.
  • Already bought tickets to a Feverup event and find it’s cancelled? You’re entitled to a refund.
  • If the company refuses, ask your bank for a chargeback – a refund to your credit or debit card. Make a complaint to the Commerce Commission too.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:



Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 