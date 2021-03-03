Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

We All Have A Role

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

It’s pleasing to have other leaders of business put their hands up to say they want to play their role in economic recovery. The priority for small and medium businesses right now is to know the conditions that will let Auckland and the country move down alert levels, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“We all want to get borders open, but with the risk situation changing daily the SME sector are focussed on the immediate issues. Tell us the criteria to move Auckland out of Level 3 to get to Level 2 and back to Level 1. Tell us if the authorities have confidence over community transmission to lift the Level 3 lockdown sooner rather than later. And tell us, if we are still waiting on test results, if the Papatoetoe parameter can be ringfenced with stay at home and isolate orders so the rest of the region can pick up livelihoods and build a future as early as possible,” he says.

“If big business really wants to help small business bearing the brunt of the lockdown then they might consider tangible benefits to help mitigate the rising overheads and debts. If there are businesses in this group associated with the telecommunications and energy sectors, consideration could be given to pricing for instance, and every single one of them can do something today to shore up the economy by mandating buy local, pay promptly on the 20th of each month, create employment and training opportunities, and support events and the local visitor market.

“There are opportunities to work together for a shared goal but there is so much that needs to be done on the ground to support small and medium businesses, jobs, families and the wider community” Mr Barnett said.

