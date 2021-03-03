Small NZ Brand Yes Organics Wins Big At Top International Beauty Awards

Yes Organics has done it again, WINNING the Best Lip Balm Award at The Beauty Shortlist Awards 2021, where they have been awarded for the third consecutive year. This is a huge feat for such a small and boutique New Zealand brand, which started just three years ago. These global natural beauty awards are extremely prestigious and Yes Organics were up against many well-established international brands. They won not only the top award in their category, but Finalist and Editor’s Choice awards as well.

Yes Organics has established a name for themselves and are putting New Zealand made lip balms on the world map. Winning this award a third time recognises that they craft some of the very best lip balms in the world. A real kiwi success story, they have come a long way in the past three years and garnered a loyal following in New Zealand and abroad.

Yes Organics founder Preeti Narayan says “We’re absolutely over the moon and very grateful to be recognised with such distinction and by such prestigious and global natural beauty awards. It is an honour that we are very proud of.”

“It feels like it was only yesterday when we attended our first Auckland market and met our very first customers. Now we sell online and in stores and we are very grateful to everyone who has supported us.”

The five awards that they have won at The Beauty Shortlist Awards 2021 are:

· Best Lip Balm Award Winner: Peppermint Lip Balm - Mint As

· Best Tinted Lip Balm Award Finalist: Lip Tint - Pinkalicious

· Editor’s Choice Award Winner: Rosehip & Camellia Lip Balm - Rejuvenate

· Editor’s Choice Award Winner: Lemon Balm & Geranium Lip Balm - Prevent & Heal

· Editor’s Choice Award Winner: Cocoa & Hempseed Lip Balm - Chocolicious

In total they have now won a whopping 26 international awards for their various lip balms in the last 3 years.

The Beauty Shortlist Awards are global, 100% independent and completely ad and sponsor-free. They launched in the UK in 2012 by natural beauty journalist and eco lifestyle advocate Fiona Klonarides to spotlight and support natural, ethical and sustainable brands. The awards attract entries from 39 countries and are judged by experts in the UK, USA and Australia and are well known for their transparency and ethical focus and are closely followed by consumers and industry experts.

Currently, the Yes Organics range includes:

· Moisturising Lip Balms

· Cold Sore Care Lip Balms

· Anti-Ageing Lip Balms

· Tinted Lip Balms

Yes Organics also supports various charities, particularly those with a focus on planting native trees and restoring New Zealand’s native forests and wetlands to help counter the effects of climate change, increase biodiversity, create habitat for our native birds and insects and build stronger, healthier communities.

Yes Organics lip balms are available online at www.yesorganics.nz

