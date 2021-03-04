Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer NZ: Your Rights To Refunds For Cancelled Events

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

With Auckland at level 3 and the rest of the country at level 2, some consumers may have tickets to concerts and other events that have now been cancelled.

"Covid-19 has created uncertainty about events. Where shows need to be cancelled or postponed due to the latest lockdown, promoters should be keeping customers informed about what’s happening and when refunds will be provided,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

If you've purchased tickets to an event that’s not going ahead, here's what you can expect.

My event has been cancelled: if the show is cancelled, you should get a refund from the ticket agent. Check the event website for updates or call the ticket agent directly. You can find cancellations and postponements for Ticketek here and Ticketmaster here.

The date of my event has changed: if the date of your event has been changed and it doesn't suit, your entitled to a refund. The only exception would be if the postponement was allowed for and made clear before you booked.

My ticket agent won't process a refund: if the ticket agent refuses to process a refund for a cancelled or postponed event, contact your bank and ask for a chargeback (a refund to your credit or debit card).

I bought my ticket from a private seller. What can I do? If you purchased a ticket from a private seller, rather than an official ticket agent, it might be trickier to get a refund. Ticket agents may have terms and conditions stating that if they're aware a ticket has been resold, they won't honour it. If an event is cancelled, the ticket agent is only obliged to provide a refund to the original purchaser. If you have the details of the original ticket holder, you could ask them for a refund.

I bought my ticket from a ticket resale site. What are my rights? Ask the resale site for a refund. If it refuses, you may be able to get a chargeback (a refund to your credit or debit card).

Are there different rules for charity events? No, restrictions remain the same whether an event is run by a commercial company or charity. If the charity fundraiser or event is run by a small community group and you want to offer support, consider donating the money you spent on your ticket rather than seeking a refund.

I booked flights and accommodation for my event. What should I do? Ticket agents aren't required to compensate you for other costs, such as airline tickets or accommodation. You'll need to contact the airline or hotel directly about a credit or refund. If you purchased a package deal, contact the seller of that package.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:



Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 