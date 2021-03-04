Consumer NZ: Your Rights To Refunds For Cancelled Events

With Auckland at level 3 and the rest of the country at level 2, some consumers may have tickets to concerts and other events that have now been cancelled.

"Covid-19 has created uncertainty about events. Where shows need to be cancelled or postponed due to the latest lockdown, promoters should be keeping customers informed about what’s happening and when refunds will be provided,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

If you've purchased tickets to an event that’s not going ahead, here's what you can expect.

My event has been cancelled: if the show is cancelled, you should get a refund from the ticket agent. Check the event website for updates or call the ticket agent directly. You can find cancellations and postponements for Ticketek here and Ticketmaster here.

The date of my event has changed: if the date of your event has been changed and it doesn't suit, your entitled to a refund. The only exception would be if the postponement was allowed for and made clear before you booked.

My ticket agent won't process a refund: if the ticket agent refuses to process a refund for a cancelled or postponed event, contact your bank and ask for a chargeback (a refund to your credit or debit card).

I bought my ticket from a private seller. What can I do? If you purchased a ticket from a private seller, rather than an official ticket agent, it might be trickier to get a refund. Ticket agents may have terms and conditions stating that if they're aware a ticket has been resold, they won't honour it. If an event is cancelled, the ticket agent is only obliged to provide a refund to the original purchaser. If you have the details of the original ticket holder, you could ask them for a refund.

I bought my ticket from a ticket resale site. What are my rights? Ask the resale site for a refund. If it refuses, you may be able to get a chargeback (a refund to your credit or debit card).

Are there different rules for charity events? No, restrictions remain the same whether an event is run by a commercial company or charity. If the charity fundraiser or event is run by a small community group and you want to offer support, consider donating the money you spent on your ticket rather than seeking a refund.

I booked flights and accommodation for my event. What should I do? Ticket agents aren't required to compensate you for other costs, such as airline tickets or accommodation. You'll need to contact the airline or hotel directly about a credit or refund. If you purchased a package deal, contact the seller of that package.

