Launch Of Digital Week 2021: Northeast Asia April Virtual Conference

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Digital Week is back! Join W.Media this April 20-22 as we explore the Cloud and Datacenter ecosystems of Korea, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Our Digital Week virtual conference series is returning to cover 5 new markets! We're bringing you hours of new content from International IT experts, discussing everything from datacenter deployment to cloud security to digital transformation across the Northeast Asia region.

Want to know more? Join today to start connecting with 2500+ industry peers and access exclusive pre-show content. Digital Week is your community hub for:

  • Interactive industry chat rooms
  • Live speaker Q&A sessions
  • 1-on-1 video calls between attendees
  • Conference-wide prizes and competitions

Registration is open--Join the conversation today! https://w.media/digital-week-2021-north-east-asia/

