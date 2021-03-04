Book Release: Women & Money - Mastering The Struggle

Janet Xuccoa’s latest book is for all women wanting to take control of their finances, become financially independent, and adopt a whole-life approach to money and wealth.

A successful professional in law and accounting, Janet shares financial insights revealing how money works and what is required when investing in assets to create financial wellbeing.

Women & Money also covers such subjects as how to borrow money effectively, manage a divorce, and planning for your retirement.

“Women should not leave it up to someone else to handle finances. It’s easier than you think, and I can show you how”, says Janet, who exhorts all women to learn how to manage their money and how to create wealth.

Janet has spent over 30 years helping people with finances. She is particularly passionate about empowering women through financial literacy.

Janet and has written two other books, Family Trusts 101 and Money Secrets 101. Both best sellers.

Janet’s official launch was booked for International Women’s day and cancelled due to Covid Level 3 Alert.

Books available now online and in selected bookshops soon.

