Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Startup Quashed Raises Funds To Put Consumers At The Centre Of Insurance

Friday, 5 March 2021, 7:31 am
Press Release: Quashed

Tech startup Quashed, which helps New Zealanders stay on top of their insurance with its free eponymous online platform, has raised $600,000 in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round led by Icehouse Ventures, with support from private investors.

Quashed gives consumers a single view of all their insurance policies, helping them keep on top of how much they are spending, the amount they are protected for, and presents alternative insurance options at renewal time. Family members can be added to a consumer’s profile for quick and secure access to their insurance information.

The funds will be used to expand the team, grow its customer base, and further develop the Quashed platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to interpret thousands of policy documents to build a unique customer risk profile for each user. A future product release will allow consumers to purchase and renew policies directly from the platform.

Nearly 200 new customers are joining the platform each month and Quashed CEO and Co-Founder Justin Lim says customer feedback shows many users have saved thousands of dollars as a result.

“We pay hundreds of thousands of dollars over a lifetime to protect what matters to us most, and yet before Quashed there had been no simple way to see what we are paying for and manage it all in one place,” says Quashed CEO Justin Lim.

“We are serving the voice of the consumer advocating for independence, simplicity and transparency when it comes to helping them keep in control of their insurance,” says Mr Lim. “And we see a future where everyone can use our platform to seamlessly browse, buy and manage all of their insurance needs to get the best coverage at the best price point.”

He points to what fellow Kiwi startup Sharesies has achieved by making it easier for everyday New Zealanders to invest and feel empowered as inspiration for what he’s aiming to achieve with Quashed for insurance consumers.

Lim says both insurance companies and brokers, who are facing new regulatory changes this month, see tremendous value in the platform as it enables more consumers to actively engage with insurance and gain a better understanding of their products.

Consumer NZ research has indicated only 13% of Kiwis trust their insurance providers and only 18% felt they fully understood the terms of their policies.

Following a banking career in New Zealand and Singapore, Mr Lim saw an opportunity to bring the insurance industry in line with the online banking, where consumers have become familiar with using their mobile phones or computers to access and manage their accounts.

Icehouse Ventures Partner Barnaby Marshall says: “Justin’s vision to challenge the outdated status quo of the consumer insurance market is brave and refreshing.

“Many insurance companies rely on the inertia of the consumer, who can readily accept a price increase versus investigating other offerings. Quashed is fast-tracking the consumer insurance experience into the digital era, and I am excited to be supporting their growth.”

Two tech entrepreneurs that re contributing to the pre-seed round as private investors include Quashed board member Shaun Quincey, who founded fintech company Genoapay, which was subsequently acquired by Australian consumer finance company Latitude Financial Services; and Mike Ballantyne, a co-founder of software forecasting company PredictHQ and travel booking business Online Republic, which later sold to ASX-listed Webjet.

“I believe in the mission Justin and the team are working on; to provide a much simpler and more transparent insurance experience for New Zealanders,” says Mr Ballantyne. “In fact, I discovered issues with my own insurance coverage after loading my policies into Quashed, which really drove home the benefits of a platform like this.

About Quashed

Quashed is an online insurance platform that empowers consumers to stay on top of all their insurance in one place, with ease. The platform is free for consumer use. See quashed.co.nz

About Icehouse Ventures

Icehouse Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm backing New Zealand's bravest founders. They have collectively invested >$150m into 230 technology startups since 2003. See www.icehouseventures.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Quashed on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 