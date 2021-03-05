Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Suncorp New Zealand Receives DVFREE Tick

Friday, 5 March 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: Suncorp

This week Suncorp New Zealand received the DVFREE Tick, joining a network of employers with a strong commitment to a workplace free from domestic violence.

Shine is one of Suncorp New Zealand‘s community partners and provides specialist services that focus on improving safety for people experiencing domestic violence.

Suncorp New Zealand’s work with Shine to achieve the DVFREE Tick included the development of training and support to ensure employees are equipped to support colleagues affected by domestic violence, and to help those experiencing domestic violence feel safe and supported at work.

“Domestic violence is not tolerated at Suncorp New Zealand, and I hope that our ongoing collaboration with Shine and the DVFREE Tick programme will make it easier for employees affected by domestic violence to raise their voice and ask for help,” says Catherine Dixon, Suncorp New Zealand Executive General Manager People and Culture.

“As an employer, we can support our people when we know about the things that might be impacting their health and wellbeing. For employees, a workplace should be a safe place of refuge, and a place where employees know who to go to and feel confident they will be supported when they need help.”

She says with an increase in flexible working, and the recurring lockdowns and self-isolation requirements due to Covid-19, increasingly an employee’s home is their workplace.

“With specialist support from Shine, we are able to provide our people with a work environment where those affected by domestic violence are able to and feel supported to speak up, are treated with dignity and empathy, and where safety and privacy is protected.”

Shine’s General Manager, Sally Ward says Suncorp New Zealand has made a significant commitment to addressing the issue of domestic violence both within its team and in the community.

“Suncorp have done this through its corporate sponsorship and staff fundraising for Shine for the last several years, and now through the support being provided for their own people being impacted by domestic violence. We are so proud to be a Suncorp community partner and congratulate them on their DVFREE Tick accreditation.”

Suncorp is the 15th employer awarded the DVFREE Tick, with more currently working towards this accreditation. Hundreds more employers have engaged with DVFREE training and policy consultation services, and well over one thousand have downloaded the DVFREE Guidelines for Policy and Procedures.

DVFREE is provided by specialist domestic violence organisation Shine and is endorsed by Women’s Refuge. Read more at www.dvfree.org.nz

