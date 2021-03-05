December 2020 Quarter Gross Domestic Product And COVID-19
Friday, 5 March 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
This paper provides technical users with information
about our approach to measuring COVID-19 in the forthcoming
release of Gross domestic product: December 2020
quarter (scheduled for 18 March 2021).
The paper
follows earlier method papers that describe the measurement
challenges faced due to the nature of the economic shock
caused by COVID-19, and how we approached
them.
Visit our website to read this paper:
December
2020 quarter gross domestic product and
COVID-19
