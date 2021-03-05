Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Branch Operating In Alert Levels 1 And 2

Friday, 5 March 2021, 5:59 pm
Press Release: BNZ

With Auckland returning to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 1 from 6:00am Sunday 7 March, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating will be changing.

Auckland

All Auckland branches, except for Commercial Bay, will be returning to their regular hours, which means branches that are normally open on Sundays will be open that day.

Under Alert Level 2, BNZ branches will follow strict physical distancing measures and have controlled entry, in line with government guidelines.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app. Any customer who is feeling unwell should stay home.

To support the physical distancing requirements, only the following basic services will be available:

  • Withdrawing or depositing cash (personal banking and essential small business transactions, but not large business withdrawals or deposits)
  • Setting up or changing your PIN number
  • Getting set up with Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards
  • Getting set up with online banking

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

Auckland Partners Centres will remain closed until Alert Level 1.

Rest of New Zealand

BNZ branches and Partners Centres outside of Auckland will be operating as usual under Alert Level 1.

