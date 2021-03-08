Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lots For Sale In Boutique Subdivision Tipped For Medium-density Housing

Monday, 8 March 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Three fully-serviced lots for sale in a boutique South Auckland residential subdivision are tipped to give rise to a new medium-density housing development.

The three lots totalling more than 2,200 square metres of freehold land in the established residential suburb of Favona are zoned for residential intensification. They lie within an area which has seen a number of residential developments in recent years as it is increasingly sought-after among families seeking affordable housing.

Lots 3, 4 and 5 at 1 Bukem Place, Favona, are now being marketed for sale together or individually by way of a tender closing on 16 March (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Real Estate.

Directors of Bayleys’ Auckland City and Fringe team, Ian McGowan and Alan Haydock, said a total of 2,219 square metres of land was being offered for sale. This was made up of lots with areas of 909 square metres, 656 square metres and 654 square metres respectively.

“Situated down a right-of-way, these three adjoining freehold lots are part of a recently completed boutique subdivision of five lots,” said Mr McGowan.

“The lots have shared ownership of the right-of-way. Individual certificates of title are due to be issued imminently and all sites are serviced and ready to build on – with all mains services reticulated to the lot boundaries.”

Mr McGowan said the sites were essentially level and would lend themselves to medium to high-density housing, such as townhouses, terrace housing or perhaps low-rise apartment buildings.

“The flat contour of the land for sale allows for ease of development and, with the lots being fully serviced, much of the hard initial work is already done,” he said.

The land is zoned Residential – Mixed Housing Urban under Auckland Council’s unitary plan.

Mr Haydock said this zoning permitted higher density residential development to a height of up to 11 metres.

“Situated on the southern side of Bukem Place, these sites sit within an established residential neighbourhood. They are immediately surrounded predominantly by low density housing, meaning any new development will be set within a quiet residential precinct,” Mr Haydock said.

Favona is mainly characterised by family homes, with the addition more recently of medium-density unit developments as this market has continued to show strength.

“The area has become more sought-after in recent times due to the ongoing demand for affordable housing. As such, it is a key growth location for residential accommodation in South Auckland,” said Mr Haydock.

“Situated just south of Mangere Bridge, this location is also popular for its surrounding amenities. The employment hubs of Onehunga, Penrose and Mt Wellington are a short drive away, and the area is well served with local schooling options. It is a short distance from Middlemore Hospital and just a few kilometres from Auckland Airport.”

Favona also offered easy access to the Southwestern Motorway which provided a convenient link to Auckland’s central business district, about 25 minutes’ drive away, Mr Haydock said.

Click here to find out more information on the property.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 