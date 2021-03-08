Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Destination Queenstown Chief Executive Appointed

Monday, 8 March 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Destination Queenstown

Destination Queenstown is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Abbot to the position of Chief Executive.

Mr Abbot, who has extensive experience in senior tourism and marketing positions, both overseas and in New Zealand, will commence his role in July.

With a strong strategic leadership background, Mr Abbot has most recently held the position of Chief Executive at PNG Air, where he has worked for nine years in roles covering sales and distribution, passenger services and Chief Commercial Officer before taking on the CE role in 2018.

Prior to his time at PNG Air, Mr Abbot held leadership roles including National Marketing Manager at Toyota Tsusho, Chief Executive at Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, General Manager Marketing at Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust and International Marketing Manager at Air New Zealand. From these roles Mr Abbot brings strong marketing services experience in the tourism sector, leadership skills and stakeholder relations experience.

Mr Abbot says his leadership approach is one of consultation, listening and gaining buy in from stakeholders.

“When I commence the position in Queenstown, I believe it will be very important to listen and learn initially, to gain a full understanding of what all stakeholders believe the issues are and what needs to be done. In the current environment it will be particularly vital to involve the relevant stakeholders in the building and implementation of plans, and open and clear communication will be essential,” says Mr Abbot.

Destination Queenstown Chair Richard Thomas says both he and the DQ Board are delighted to welcome Mr Abbot into the CE position.

“Paul brings a broad skill set to this role from a wide-ranging career in strategic leadership positions. At a time when Queenstown is facing unprecedented challenges, Paul’s experience in stakeholder engagement, tourism and marketing management and his communications-led approach will be welcomed.

“Paul’s enthusiasm and energy for the position and understanding of the key role the regional tourism organisation will play over a period of much change, coupled with his strengths in stakeholder engagement and negotiation also impressed the Board. His references attest to the fact that Paul is great at building strong relationships which enable him to get things done in an environment where sometimes it’s very difficult to do so,” said Mr Thomas.

Originally hailing from Opotiki in New Zealand, but currently living in Cairns, Mr Abbot, his wife and youngest son are looking forward to the move back to New Zealand.

“I’m excited to be coming to live in one of the best destinations in the world and leading one of NZ’s highest performing regional tourism organisations,” says Mr Abbot.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Destination Queenstown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>



Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 