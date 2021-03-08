Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Butcher's Cart, An Online Shop Selling Quality Meats In Christchurch, Launches New Website

Monday, 8 March 2021, 6:20 pm
Press Release: The Butchers Cart

Are you looking for an online meat shop that offers the freshest cuts of quality meat at incredibly low prices? The Butcher's Cart is the perfect choice. It is an online butcher in Christchurch offering and delivering beef and lamb in great deals and offers. Contact the butchers online through their new website. www.thebutcherscart.co.nz.

The Butcher's Cart is a Christchurch based butcher delivery service. The quality cuts of meat are free range, grass fed, and delivered super fresh at your doorstep. The super fresh beef and lamb cuts are vacuum packed. Without a middleman, you directly order from the wholesaler and that makes the butcher delivery services available at competitive prices. The website is open for ordering online with the secure shopping system and can be delivered across the North and South Island.

The website focuses on two main areas: meat shop; and meat delivery.

Meat Shop

Make that roast lamb or beef BBQ from the super hot meat deals of The Butcher's Cart.

Every month, the meat shop has new meat deals of the freshest and highest quality cuts of beef and lamb. Visit the meat shop online and add that quality fresh cuts of New Zealand meat to the cart.

Meat Delivery

Order free range and grass fed quality cuts of meats today and wait for super fast meat delivery service of The Butcher's Cart. The meat shop delivers in both North Island and South Island and offers a flat free to all non-rural addresses. Each order is vacuum packed to ensure freshness when it arrives at every customer’s home or business.

For more information on beef and lamb cuts from The Butcher's Cart, visit www.thebutcherscart.co.nz.

