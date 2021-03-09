Construction Sales Rise By Almost $900 Million In December Quarter

Construction sales reached $19.6 billion in the December 2020 quarter, up $897 million (4.8 percent) from the December 2019 quarter, in part driven by home building, Stats NZ said today.

This followed a $1.6 billion (8.9 percent) year-on-year increase for the September 2020 quarter.

“After a low June 2020 quarter because of the COVID-19 national lockdown, construction sales rebounded in September and continued to grow in the December 2020 quarter,” business statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

Visit our website to read the news stories and information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

