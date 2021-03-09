Thycotic Integrates With Slack And Announces Endpoint Privilege Management Solution For Unix/Linux



Auckland, New Zealand, March 9, 2021 – Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organisations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the integration of its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server, with the fastest growing messaging and collaboration platform in history, Slack.

Thycotic also announced new privilege management capabilities for workstations running Unix and Linux. The latest release of Thycotic’s Privilege Manager solution includes a Sudo plugin that saves Unix/Linux administrators time, while still providing granular control over privileged activities.

Seamless Integration with Slack

Enterprises are rapidly implementing PAM solutions that secure passwords and other digital credentials to meet security best practices and compliance regulations. Yet, many organisations struggle to gain adoption because traditional PAM solutions require users to interrupt their workflow in order to access credentials. With the Slack integration, users can seamlessly connect to Secret Server using the same communications platform where they already spend a significant amount of time.

“We are firm believers in transparent PAM, which means people should be able to work securely within the systems or workflow they already use and keep PAM in the background,” says Jai Dargan, Thycotic Vice President of Product Management. “Now, Thycotic Secret Server users can stay in Slack and keep privileged accounts secure without any context-switching or disruption.”

More than 10 million users rely on Slack for daily communication. The platform is used by more than half of the Fortune 100 and is growing rapidly. Over 520,000 endpoints are connected on Slack Connect, up over 240% year-over-year. Paid customers spend more than nine hours per workday connected to Slack.

The integration allows Secret Server customers to receive notifications, handle workflows such as approval requests, and launch secrets while working within Slack.

Central Solution Protects Unix/Linux Systems

According to SANS Institute, eighty-five percent of breaches involve compromised endpoints, making them the most common entry point for threats. Unix and Linux endpoints are typically the most valuable targets because they rely on “root” accounts, which provide unrestricted access to all commands, files, directories, and resources.

Until now, privilege security for Unix/Linux has been cumbersome and expensive to set up. Skilled administrators use Sudo commands to enforce a least privilege policy on Unix/Linux endpoints, which then must be maintained and updated on multiple, distributed systems.

With the latest release of Thycotic’s Privilege Manager, enterprises can protect all critical IT systems, regardless of operating platform, with a central solution. Policies can be set to allow, deny, and elevate privileges when required. For IT operations and security teams, this means all endpoints and servers throughout an organisation follow consistent least privilege and Zero Trust policies, which makes compliance easier to demonstrate.

“Some teams will always prefer Unix and Linux to Windows or Mac due to their flexibility as well as their open-source nature,” says Dargan. “Security leaders need to include all types of IT systems and all parts of an organisation in a common security strategy and ensure they follow security policies consistently. This is now possible by incorporating Unix/Linux security seamlessly into Privilege Manager.”

The latest version of Privilege Manager makes deployment even faster. In addition to the Unix/Linux plugin, it includes a new policy framework that can be enabled in seconds to remove local admin rights, as well as greater automation and enhancements to reporting.

Visit Thycotic.com for more information on Privilege Manager 11.0 and a

free, 30-day Privilege Manager trial

.

Organisations can test drive the latest version of

Thycotic Secret Server

free for 30 days. Thycotic customers can

learn more

about the Slack integration and easily set up the Secret Server Slack API.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is a global leader in Privileged Access Management, a critical layer of IT security that protects an organisation’s data, devices and code across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. Recognised as a leader by every major industry analyst group, our modern cloud-ready PAM solutions dramatically reduce the complexity and cost of securing privileged access, providing more value and higher adoption than any alternative. Thycotic is trusted by over 12,500 leading organisations around the globe including 25% of the Fortune 100.

