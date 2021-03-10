Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lenders And Mobile Traders Must Be Certified To Operate From 1 October

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


From 1 October 2021 lenders providing consumer credit and mobile traders selling on credit must be certified by the Commerce Commission or face penalties, unless they are licensed or registered by the Financial Markets Authority or Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

In order to give certification, the Commission will need to be satisfied that directors and senior managers of lenders providing consumer credit and mobile traders are ‘fit and proper’ to perform their role – that they are financially sound, honest, reputable, reliable and competent to do their job.

“We are aware that some organisations provide consumer credit that might not see themselves as typical lenders. This is a good time for all organisations who might be providing consumer credit or relevant mobile trading services, to check their obligations, including whether they need to be registered and certified. The consequences could be significant if they get it wrong. If you sell goods or services on deferred payment terms to individuals you should get advice about whether you need to comply,” says Commission Chair Anna Rawlings.

“Businesses must take a proactive approach to certification and ask themselves: could this apply to me?”

Lenders providing consumer credit and mobile traders selling on credit that are already registered as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) on 1 October 2021 do not need to be certified until they complete their next annual FSP confirmation.

If lenders are not already registered as a FSP on 1 October 2021, they will need to be both certified by the Commission and registered as a FSP before they can provide consumer credit or mobile trading services.

All lenders should consider applying for certification at least two months before they have to be certified, in order to be able to continue trading until the Commission completes the certification process. If they apply for certification less than two months before they have to be certified, they must stop trading until certification has been granted.

Lending without being certified could result in penalties of up to $600,000 for a company or $200,000 for an individual.

If lenders or mobile traders are unsure about whether they need to be certified, they should read the certification guidance on the Commission’s website and seek legal advice if they need it. 
 

Background

The Government has introduced a range of changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 which come into effect in stages between December 2019 and October 2021. For more information about the changes and the timeline see the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website and the Commission’s website.

The Commission has published the criteria it will use to assess whether a director or senior manager is ‘fit and proper’ on its website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>



Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 