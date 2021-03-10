Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi Announces Multicloud Capabilities, Accelerating Cloud-first Strategies With Flow

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

 Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), has launched multicloud capabilities to Flow, Boomi’s low-code workflow automation service, enabling cloud agility with built-in protection for sensitive data. With these new enhancements to Flow, businesses can increase the value of customer, employee and partner relationships by delivering trusted engagement, fast.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate, organisations are under increasing pressure to engage with many personas across a range of locations and devices. Trusted user engagement activates interest, invites customer loyalty, and harmonises workflows – making it the differentiating capability that will make or break relationships between people and digital business. With Boomi Flow, businesses can deliver trusted user engagement that meets customers where they are, with support for multicloud architecture across application and workflow components.

“The industry has been clamouring for a multicloud solution that can create integrated experiences and enable digital engagement with audiences in a seamless way,” said Ed Macosky, head of product at Boomi. “With Flow, organisations can seamlessly deploy and automate workflows and applications across diverse environments in ways that best fit their architectures. The net result is the ability to personalise the customer journey for different personas, creating unique avenues of interaction that build up brand loyalty.”

Boomi Flow enables businesses to accelerate cloud-first strategies without introducing risk. Organisations can run Boomi Flow applications in any cloud, including hybrid, multicloud, and on-premises deployments. Architected for easy synchronisation and a minimal on-premises footprint to avoid future migration challenges, Flow supports data control and security with deployment flexibility and the ability to run apps from private clouds while leveraging the design convenience of a cloud-native workspace.

“Businesses in Australia and New Zealand are under intense pressure to offer hyper-personalised, app-centric experiences to both their customers and employees. Yet, this pace of execution has simultaneously fostered expanding and increasingly-complex technology environments comprising dozens of disparate systems sitting in different clouds, or in-house,” said Nicholas Lambrou, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Boomi. “Flow Multicloud allows those businesses to create integrated experiences by linking applications and workflows deployed in any mix of cloud and on-premises environments, while supporting the organisation’s regulatory and secure data needs.”

“Boomi has served as the backbone of our digital transformation engine as we seek to better serve our partners and scale for rapid growth,” said Tim Heger, CTO and CISO at HealthBridge, which provides a first-of-its-kind financial solution that bridges the gap between the high cost of healthcare and an employee’s financial wellbeing. “Boomi Flow is enabling us to spin up crucial engagement portals for our partners in record time, carving months out of our development cycles, streamlining operations, and increasing time to production by about 10X.”

Flow empowers customers to streamline operations with one touch deployment, better control of data movement, and enhanced governance of sensitive data. This means Flow enables the creation of custom workflows and applications – while complying with regulatory mandates and corporate policies around data protection. Customers who use Flow to build user engagement can take advantage of the benefits of multicloud deployment agility while keeping the Flow runtime and associated data within their private boundary, assuring the protection of sensitive data with improved management.

Boomi Flow is now generally available. To learn more about Boomi Flow, please click here.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 13,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dell Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>



Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 