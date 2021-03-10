Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Escort Metal Polishers Launches New Website Showcasing Wide Range Of Metal Polishing Services

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 6:22 pm
Press Release: Escort Metal Polishers

Escort Metal Polishers launches new website showcasing the wide range of metal polishing services for automotive, marine, household and commercial

Escort Metal Polishers has unveiled a new website www.escortmetalpolishers.co.nz to provide information of the metal polishing solutions they provide for homes, businesses, panel beating, churches, and boats.

Established in 1973, Escort Metal Polishers is a one-stop-shop for all metal finishing needs of boat owners, panel beaters, homeowners, business owners, and mechanics in Christchurch and the wider Canterbury region. Fred and his team of metal polishers are equipped with the experience, knowledge and tools to provide expert metal restoration solutions. Legacy, trust, and flexibility are three reasons why it remains to be the top metal polishing company of choice in Christchurch.

The website focuses on three main areas: commercial metal polishing; automotive and marine metal polishing; and household metal polishing.

Commercial

Escort Metal Polishers has a team of accomplished and experienced metal polishing tradesmen for commercial premises. From signage, handrails, shop fittings, no job is too big or too small. Bring any metalwork to the workshop and find out the process of commercial metal sandblasting done by the experts.

Automotive & Marine

That classic car or bike deserves a perfect finish. Escort Metal Polishers offers high-quality restoration works for classic cars, bikes and boats. The team works alongside panel beaters and car restorers helping them prepare the metal parts for repainting and coating right through to sandblasting and polishing.

Household

Antiques and other metals at home or business premises that needs polishing are welcome in Escort Metal Polishers. The household metal polishing services offer protective and long-lasting shine for any household and commercial metal items. From fittings in bathrooms, shops and commercial furniture to high-valued metals like copper wear and brass from churches, the team handles them with care.

Escort Metal Polishers is based in Sydenham and works with clients in and around Christchurch

For more information about the metal polishing solutions from Escort Metal Polishers, visit www.escortmetalpolishers.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Escort Metal Polishers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 