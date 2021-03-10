Escort Metal Polishers Launches New Website Showcasing Wide Range Of Metal Polishing Services

Escort Metal Polishers launches new website showcasing the wide range of metal polishing services for automotive, marine, household and commercial

Escort Metal Polishers has unveiled a new website www.escortmetalpolishers.co.nz to provide information of the metal polishing solutions they provide for homes, businesses, panel beating, churches, and boats.

Established in 1973, Escort Metal Polishers is a one-stop-shop for all metal finishing needs of boat owners, panel beaters, homeowners, business owners, and mechanics in Christchurch and the wider Canterbury region. Fred and his team of metal polishers are equipped with the experience, knowledge and tools to provide expert metal restoration solutions. Legacy, trust, and flexibility are three reasons why it remains to be the top metal polishing company of choice in Christchurch.

The website focuses on three main areas: commercial metal polishing; automotive and marine metal polishing; and household metal polishing.

Commercial

Escort Metal Polishers has a team of accomplished and experienced metal polishing tradesmen for commercial premises. From signage, handrails, shop fittings, no job is too big or too small. Bring any metalwork to the workshop and find out the process of commercial metal sandblasting done by the experts.

Automotive & Marine

That classic car or bike deserves a perfect finish. Escort Metal Polishers offers high-quality restoration works for classic cars, bikes and boats. The team works alongside panel beaters and car restorers helping them prepare the metal parts for repainting and coating right through to sandblasting and polishing.

Household

Antiques and other metals at home or business premises that needs polishing are welcome in Escort Metal Polishers. The household metal polishing services offer protective and long-lasting shine for any household and commercial metal items. From fittings in bathrooms, shops and commercial furniture to high-valued metals like copper wear and brass from churches, the team handles them with care.

Escort Metal Polishers is based in Sydenham and works with clients in and around Christchurch

For more information about the metal polishing solutions from Escort Metal Polishers, visit www.escortmetalpolishers.co.nz.

