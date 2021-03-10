Shellfish Supplier Southern Clams Launches Website Showcasing The Full Range Of Clams, Scallops And Fish They Export

Shellfish supplier of choice in New Zealand and worldwide, Southern Clams has recently launched a new website www.nzclams.com. It provides information on the seafood products they harvest and the sustainable and responsible clam fishery they practice.

For over 3 decades of harvesting Littleneck Clams in Otago Coast, Southern Clams has become a premium supplier of shellfish and seafood products in New Zealand and niche markets in Asia, Europe and North America. Southern Clams aims not only to meet the demand of shellfish in the international domestic markets but also ensures to harvest them with care to the environment. The harvesting system of Southern Clams is environmentally responsible and sustainable to ensure that the habitats remain protected. Harvesting, processing and packaging of shellfish products by Southern Clams is compliant with the NZ government and USFDA and EU standards.

Sustainability

Southern Clams is committed to using sustainable shellfish harvesting practices. They invested to develop a manual body dredge system which they continue to use today, instead of the less labour-intensive machine dredging system that causes disturbance to the marine environment. Another sustainable practice by Southern Clams is the use of cardboard chilltainers to transport clams for exporting and in NZ markets.

Products

Littleneck Clams, Queen Scallops, Undaria seaweed and fresh fishes are the products harvested and exported by Southern Clams. The Littleneck Clams and Queen Scallops are harvested in the clear waters of the Southern Pacific Ocean. Undaria seaweed is harvested wildly from September to December and is available fresh, dried or frozen. Blue cod, monk fish, gurnard and sea perch are wildly caught in the coastal waters of South Island. Other species of fishes are available depending on season and weather.

Southern Clams is based in Dunedin and available for wholesale from around New Zealand

For more information on other shellfish products from Southern Clams visit www.nzclams.com.

© Scoop Media

