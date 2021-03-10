Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shellfish Supplier Southern Clams Launches Website Showcasing The Full Range Of Clams, Scallops And Fish They Export

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 6:25 pm
Press Release: Southern Clams

Shellfish supplier of choice in New Zealand and worldwide, Southern Clams has recently launched a new website www.nzclams.com. It provides information on the seafood products they harvest and the sustainable and responsible clam fishery they practice.

For over 3 decades of harvesting Littleneck Clams in Otago Coast, Southern Clams has become a premium supplier of shellfish and seafood products in New Zealand and niche markets in Asia, Europe and North America. Southern Clams aims not only to meet the demand of shellfish in the international domestic markets but also ensures to harvest them with care to the environment. The harvesting system of Southern Clams is environmentally responsible and sustainable to ensure that the habitats remain protected. Harvesting, processing and packaging of shellfish products by Southern Clams is compliant with the NZ government and USFDA and EU standards.

Sustainability

Southern Clams is committed to using sustainable shellfish harvesting practices. They invested to develop a manual body dredge system which they continue to use today, instead of the less labour-intensive machine dredging system that causes disturbance to the marine environment. Another sustainable practice by Southern Clams is the use of cardboard chilltainers to transport clams for exporting and in NZ markets.

Products

Littleneck Clams, Queen Scallops, Undaria seaweed and fresh fishes are the products harvested and exported by Southern Clams. The Littleneck Clams and Queen Scallops are harvested in the clear waters of the Southern Pacific Ocean. Undaria seaweed is harvested wildly from September to December and is available fresh, dried or frozen. Blue cod, monk fish, gurnard and sea perch are wildly caught in the coastal waters of South Island. Other species of fishes are available depending on season and weather.

Southern Clams is based in Dunedin and available for wholesale from around New Zealand

For more information on other shellfish products from Southern Clams visit www.nzclams.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Clams on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 