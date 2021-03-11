Air New Zealand Airpoints Can Now Be Used To Buy Apple Products

Air New Zealand Airpoints™ members are now able to purchase Apple products through the Airpoints Store using Airpoints Dollars™.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O’Brien says she is thrilled to be able to share this news with the airline’s 3.5 million Airpoints members.

“Apple has been the most searched for brand on our Airpoints Store for some time now, so we know this is something our members have been wanting.

“Since COVID-19 we’ve seen a dramatic shift in the way Airpoints members spend their Airpoints Dollars, with people choosing to spend more on products like technology, homewares, DIY and domestic tourism experiences while international travel has been limited – in fact, total redemptions across the Airpoints Store increased by 122 percent in 2020. It’s a great reminder that Airpoints Dollars don’t have to be spent on flights. We’re glad to be able to offer our members so much choice around how they spend their Airpoints Dollars.

“We’ve really appreciated the support our customers have shown us over the past year and hope they will enjoy having the option to purchase Apple products with their Airpoints Dollars alongside the more than 6,000 other local and global products available.”

A range of Apple products is now available from the Airpoints Store including iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and a selection of accessories.

