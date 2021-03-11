New Online Platform Set To Disrupt New Zealand’s Property Market

Finding out how much your home is worth just got easier with a new service launched today by Christchurch entrepreneur Justin Castle.

AppraiseMe simplifies property appraisal for both real estate agents and homeowners through a secure online system that saves time and knocks cold calling on its head.

AppraiseMe Director Justin Castle created the online platform to give greater transparency to a process that has often left both agents and vendors feeling frustrated.

“For homeowners it takes the guess work out of finding out what their property is worth without the added sales pressure, while for real estate agents the platform saves time they would normally spend cold calling. It’s a win-win,” he says.

The service is free for homeowners who take photos of their property, add a few details and post their property securely online for appraisal.

Real estate agents load their profile and access the list of properties up for appraisal.

Once appraisals on a property have been completed, homeowners can compare appraisals and guide prices to see where their property sits in the market.

Justin says it puts homeowners in the driver’s seat when it comes time to selling their home.

“There is no obligation for property owners to choose a real estate agent, and no obligation to sell. Plus real estate agents are star rated by other vendors to increase transparency,” says Justin.

The online AppraiseMe platform has been developed over the past six months by Christchurch-based web design studio Meta Digital, and rigorously tested by both vendors and real estate agents.

www.appraiseme.co.nz

