Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chemistry Tasked By Z Energy To Launch Z Electric, To Make Paying For Power More Rewarding For All New Zealanders

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Westhaven based agency, Chemistry together with Z Energy has announced today, the launch of Z Electric - New Zealand’s first electricity and fuel rewards bundle to combine power with ongoing fuel rewards.

With no fixed term contracts, no caps on fuel spend, and no exit fees, the new electricity campaign, created by Chemistry and the Futures Team at Z Energy rewards customers, 5L of fuel for every $100 they spend on power and a bonus 50L of fuel on sign-up, redeemable at any Z Energy forecourt.

Delivered in conjunction with Flick Energy, which was acquired by Z Energy in 2018 , Z Electric was born out of a desire to reward loyal customers, not just the newbies who switch power companies.

Susan Young, Joint Creative Director at Chemistry, says: “Bringing to life Z Electric’s unique take on power and fuel was an exciting creative opportunity. Our PowerFuel launch campaign is designed to showcase to New Zealanders that now they have a modern, refreshing, more rewarding, choice of electricity retailer.

“Our new electricity proposition addresses feedback we saw in research - that most New Zealanders feel that all the usual electricity brands are a homogeneous bunch who simply focus on credits and upfront incentives with lock-ins to attract new customers. As a result many existing customers feel their loyalty is simply not rewarded too,” adds Kaye Coogan-Reeves, Product Marketer at Flick Electric.

“Z Electric offers its customers the chance to join a New Zealand company that rewards everyone with regular fuel litres through Z’s award-winning Sharetank in Z App – a feature that enables Z Electric

customers to take advantage of their fuel litres themselves or choose to share them with friends and family.” says Penny Wolhuter, Chemistry Managing Partner.

Z Electric’s new brand and campaign launches this week across outdoor, print, social media and digital video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NariGiwtgvo

Chemistry has worked with Z Energy since 2016 and the Z Energy operated brand Caltex since 2014. The launch of Z Electric follows the successful re-launch of Z Energy’s Pumped rewards programme and a complete repositioning of the Caltex brand last year.

CREDITS:

Client: Z Energy

Agency: Chemistry

Joint Creative Directors: Susan Young and Patrick Murphy

Copywriter: Matt Watts

Art Director: Sarah Chernishov

Lead Designers:

Paolo Alinea and Angela Watkins

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 