FHiNZ Founding Fellows Announced

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Health Informatics

Twenty-one people will become the founding fellows of the Fellow of Health Informatics NZ (FHiNZ) programme.

HiNZ announced the Fellowship Programme at a networking event in Auckland on November 19.

The programme recognises health informatics leaders who demonstrate “significant digital and data achievement and contributions, leadership and service for the health and disability sector of Aotearoa New Zealand”.

The HiNZ board identified the founding fellows who have a significant legacy of service and leadership in health informatics. These fellows will be awarded their certificates at the Auckland Digital Health Leadership Summit on March 26.

HiNZ board member Karen Blake says, “a small working group of the board has developed this programme over the past few months to honour those people in New Zealand who are working at the peak of our health informatics profession.

“Many fellowship programmes prioritise academic accomplishment, however we have a taken a more holistic approach recognising peoples’ contribution and service to health informatics.”

In late April 2021, an annual application process will begin for fellows, with the first round of applications assessed and appointed by the founding fellows and the HiNZ board.

Blake encourages others working in digital health to apply for fellowship this year.

The next cohort of fellows will be formally appointed at Digital Health Week NZ 2021, being held in Wellington from 29 November – 1 December and an Annual Fellows Breakfast will be hosted during the week.

The Founding Fellows of FHiNZ are: Colin McKenzie; David Hay; Gabe Rijpma; Ian McCrae; Inga Hunter; Karl Cole; Kate Rhind; Liz Schoff; Lucy Westbrooke; Malcolm Pollock; Martin Wilson; Michelle Honey; Nigel Millar; Richard Medlicott; Robyn Carr; Robyn Whittaker; Simon Hayden; Stuart Bloomfield; Will Reedy; Stella Ward, Shayne Hunter.

