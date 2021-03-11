Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Education Finalists Demonstrate Accessibility Matters Outside, Inside, And Online

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Access Alliance

 

Three very different accessible education providers have been voted as finalists in the 2021 People’s Choice Accessible Business Awards.

A nature-based forest school, a multicultural Catholic school, and an online global learning community, are the three who topped the voting from a total of ten organisations nominated by the public.

In Hatfields Beach north of Auckland, nature-based education provider The Forest School gives students the opportunity to discover, play and engage in authentic real-life learning opportunities one day a week, and attend their regular school for the other four days. The Forest School was nominated because their approach encourages students to overcome individual challenges and gain confidence.

St Mary’s Catholic School Rotorua is a special character school catering to families across the socio-economic spectrum and from a wide cross-section of cultures. The school's special character is integrated into all aspects of the school's programmes, environment and culture. St Mary’s was nominated for providing excellence in learning and a rich multicultural environment.

Hāpara - a global community of schools, parents and students - works to support learning and teaching remotely, at school and in hybrid settings using an accessible pedagogy. Increasing accessibility for users with access needs is the focus of a recent review and accessibility is now a fundamental requirement for all Hāpara projects, from conception to delivery.

The 2021 People’s Choice Accessible Business Awards, hosted by the Access Alliance and sponsored by the Cookie Time Charitable Trust, recognise businesses and organisations that demonstrate accessibility is good for business.

The Accessible Education Provider category is the first of eight categories for the Awards, representing different ‘areas of life’ in which all New Zealanders should be able to participate. Finalists from each ‘area of life’ category will be put to a final vote from 7 June – 13 June.

Nominations are now open for the second ‘area of life’ category in the Awards programme - Built Environment including Public Transport – followed by finalist voting for this category 16-21 March 2021.

The Awards winners will be announced in a 90-minute hybrid live/virtual event on Tuesday 15 June 2021. The event will showcase nominees, finalists and winners in a lively multimedia presentation and will be attended by Hon Carmel Sepuloni, Minister of Disability Issues.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>


Transport Industry Association: Feb 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020... More>>

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 