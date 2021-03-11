Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Synergy Health Named Top Employee Wellness Solution Provider In APAC Christchurch, New Zealand

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Synergy

 Synergy Health, a leading digital wellbeing platform provider headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been awarded Top Employee Wellness Solution Provider in APAC for 2020 by global HR technology media company ManageHR.


“Achieving Manage HR's award for Top Employee Wellness Solution Provider in APAC is wonderful recognition of our innovative technological capabilities,” says Managing Director Brad Norris. “It highlights our commitment to supporting and nurturing our clients, so they attain the best possible employee and organisation outcomes.”


The company has developed a strong reputation for delivering digital wellbeing platforms to leading workplaces across New Zealand, Australia and more recently across the globe. Synergy Health is gaining attention globally due to their ability to customise their solution to meet each organisations unique and varying needs. One such organisation that has benefited from this is New Zealand Police.


"Ensuring relevancy, particularly with specific content for Police, any request made of Synergy Health has been seamless in terms of process, timing and the quality produced is outstanding," says NZ Police Health Promotions Advisory Manager, Rebecca Hill.


KPMG launched its customised digital platform in partnership with Synergy Health. The platform enables KPMG to provide its employees with a range of comprehensive wellbeing, safety and organisational development programs.


"The team at Synergy Health did an amazing job," says Assistant HR Manager Hannah Gray. "They partnered with us to create a unique challenge with great variety and KPMG flavour."

KPMG and NZ Police are typical examples of Synergy Health's commitment to their working relationship with their clients, with a focus on real behaviour change that helps them achieve their broader strategic objectives.


"In addition to addressing general wellbeing, safety and organisational development topics, our key point of difference is that we customise our programs at each layer of our behaviour change framework to specifically meet the needs of the organisations we work with," says Martin Leighton, Synergy Health's Global Partnerships Lead. "This allows them to achieve their specific goals and maximise value they gain from the program."


Synergy Health's comprehensive platform is built on a 4-stage formalised behaviour change framework, which ensures optimum outcomes for their clients.


“Organizations are learning that to have the greatest impact, their wellbeing programs need to be as unique as what they are” says Brad.


To truly have a positive impact on behaviour, employee health and wellbeing must be treated like any other behaviour change initiative. A more strategic, long-term approach must be taken rather than implementing ad hoc, off-the-shelf, templated programs.


Synergy Health understand and recognise the importance of organisations finding the right solution, one that meets their individual requirements. To that end, they have recently developed a guide aimed at helping organisations to choose a wellbeing platform, based on those requirements. It's a simple checklist that pinpoints the critical factors and non-negotiable functionality that will benefit an organisation and its employees now and into the future.

