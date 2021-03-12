Air New Zealand Extends Domestic Flexibility Scheme And Welcomes Back Food And Beverage Service

Air New Zealand has extended its domestic flexibility policy in response to the recent alert level changes around the country.

Customers who book or currently hold tickets for domestic flights scheduled to depart up until 11.59pm on 30 June 2021 will now be able to hold that fare in credit for rebooking until 30 June 2022 or amend the date of their flight with change fees waived (normal fare difference may still apply).

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline wants its customers to be able to continue to book with confidence, especially after the recent alert level changes.

“Having recently gone through a period of elevated alert levels around the country, many of our customers had their travel plans disrupted. This extension will provide more options should circumstances change in the future.

The airline recently made an adjustment to its credit policy and customers who hold an existing credit with the airline will have until 30 June 2022 to make a new booking using their credit, and until 30 June 2023 to take the travel. This applies to both domestic and international credit.

In addition to the flexibility extension, the airline’s full food and beverage service will be back on board from Monday after Auckland joins the rest of the country at Alert Level One.

“The decision to bring food and beverage back on board was made under guidance from the Ministry of Health. Feedback from customers has been that they really enjoy a snack and a cup of coffee or tea while flying so we’re looking forward to welcoming this back. Care is at the heart of our brand and offering food and beverage on board is very much an extension of that.

“Customers are of course still required to wear their mask or face covering while they are not enjoying a drink or bite to eat.”

© Scoop Media

