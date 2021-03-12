Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TRENZ Transforms For International Tourism Revival

Friday, 12 March 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Association New Zealand

New Zealand’s biggest annual international tourism business event has a new name and a new format to support Kiwi tourism operators in preparing for the reopening of our borders.

TRENZ Hui 2021 will be held in Ōtautahi Christchurch on 5-6 May with a completely new programme based on three themes: Revive – Reconnect – Revitalise. To ensure cost is not a barrier to attendance, basic registration is completely free to one representative from eligible New Zealand tourism businesses, including inbound tour operators. This has been made possible through support from the Government’s Regional Events Fund. Additional delegates will pay a registration fee and all applicants will have to meet selection criteria to qualify to attend.

Traditionally, TRENZ attracts hundreds of international travel buyers to meet with New Zealand’s leading tourism operators, to build or renew relationships and negotiate business deals for the coming seasons.

With New Zealand’s borders closed and international buyers unable to attend, the 2021 event will focus on the New Zealand tourism industry working together to prepare for the return of our international visitors, and the challenges and opportunities that will be involved.

This unmissable event will be high energy, action-packed and focused on the future.

Internationally renowned facilitators will use Design Thinking tools to help delegates come up with innovative solutions to the big real-world issues we will face when the borders reopen.

“We carried out extensive research with the New Zealand tourism industry, international buyers and other stakeholders, to determine how best to deliver TRENZ in 2021. We have some exciting digital plans but there is still a strong demand to gather in person,” says Chris Roberts, Chief Executive of TIA, which manages and produces TRENZ on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust.

“We are putting on an event in Christchurch that is focused on how our international tourism sector can make the fastest possible recovery. This will be our industry’s opportunity to work together on a way forward.”

In parallel with TRENZ Hui 2021, work is underway to reconnect with the international travel trade via an interactive online platform that will enable New Zealand tourism operators to maintain relationships with international buyers. It will be ‘always on’, providing up-to-date information on New Zealand’s tourism products. The new platform will be available after the May event.

When the time is right, some special activity will happen to let international travel buyers know New Zealand is ready and keen to welcome their clients once again.

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ General Manager of Destination and Attraction, says:

“We are excited to welcome New Zealand’s tourism industry to Ōtautahi Christchurch, especially as we were due to host TRENZ in 2020. This event is an amazing opportunity to come together in our revitalised city and discuss the opportunities ahead for our sector.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch has gone through huge changes and overcome significant challenges in recent years, and we’re excited to show the country what we’ve been working on.”

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran says: “We look forward to recommencing international routes and welcoming visitors back to New Zealand as soon as we’re able to. Reconnecting with distributors of New Zealand tourism product in international markets is an essential step ahead of borders reopening, and TRENZ Hui 2021 provides a great opportunity for the industry to come together to plan New Zealand’s successful re-entry into international tourism markets.”

Registrations for TRENZ Hui 2021 will open on Thursday 18 March. For more details go to www.trenz.co.nz

About TRENZ www.trenz.co.nz

Traditionally, TRENZ brings together New Zealand tourism operators (sellers) with targeted international travel and tourism buyers and media from New Zealand’s key established and emerging tourism markets. The event directly helps to grow New Zealand’s tourism industry.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) manages TRENZ Hui 2021 on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. TRENZ Hui 2021 is supported by Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand, and host region ChristchurchNZ, with funding from the Government’s Regional Events Fund.

