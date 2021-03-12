Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Water Conference Expo Stands Sold Out In Record Time

Friday, 12 March 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Single exhibition stands at this year’s Water New Zealand Conference and Expo have sold out within minutes of going on sale today.

Water New Zealand’s chief executive Gillian Blythe says the three waters (drinking, waste and stormwater) is a booming sector and there’s a strong recognition that there will be a huge growth in business activity in the next few years.

“While the large multi-sites had been open for sale for up to two days, the remaining single stands that went on sale today were sold out within 11 minutes."

She says that the exhibition stands are hugely popular and always sell out very quickly, but this is a record.

“It’s clear the sector has recognised that the establishment of the new drinking water regulator, Taumata Arowai, the government’s reform agenda and the need for significant infrastructure investment will result in a big increase in business opportunities.

“But it’s also an indication of the strong interest there is in a large face to face event where people can mix and mingle with each other.

“We can understand the disappointment of those who have missed out this year but unfortunately there is simply not the venue capacity anywhere in the country to fit everyone.”

The conference is being held again at Claudelands in Hamilton (21-23 September) and along with more than 180 exhibitor stands, it attracts up to 1200 attendees.

“As well as the trade exhibition, the two and a half day event covers a wide range of water industry developments and issues through keynote and invited speakers, thought leadership, technical streams and workshop opportunities."

