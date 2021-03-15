Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer To Leave The Airline

Monday, 15 March 2021, 9:37 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Chief Digital Officer, Jennifer Sepull, has advised that she will be leaving Air New Zealand after two years in the role.

Jennifer moved from the United States to New Zealand to take up the Chief Digital Officer role in May 2019.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said Jennifer has led the digital team through the toughest period the airline has experienced while delivering on some major programmes of work.

“Under Jennifer’s leadership, Air New Zealand’s cybersecurity and core technology has become stronger, simplified, and more resilient. Jennifer and her team have also started the journey to build our future digital architecture.

"On behalf of the Executive and the Board, I would like to thank Jennifer for her contribution to the airline over the past two years. The digital strategy that she has led will be key to the airline’s future success as we emerge from COVID-19.”

The airline has commenced a global search for a Chief Digital Officer to drive the digital strategy forward. Jennifer will be leaving the airline this week but will provide transition support to CEO Greg Foran until October 2021. Interim arrangements are being put in place to manage the digital functions until the new appointment can be made.

