Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investors Drive In As Vehicle Testing Giant’s Premises Go Up For Sale

Monday, 15 March 2021, 10:23 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The freehold land and buildings housing a major regional outlet for New Zealand’s largest vehicle and driver licence testing business have been placed on the market for sale.

The property for sale at 701 Orchard Road, in Hastings’ Omahu industrial area, is fully leased to Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ).

Established in 1994 as a state-owned enterprise and later privatised, the VTNZ business is majority owned by one of the world’s leading inspection organisations, the German-based DEKRA group.

VTNZ has occupied the Orchard Road premises since the mid-1990s, generating current net rental income of $126,000 plus outgoings and GST per annum. Its lease runs through to 2023, with two further three-year rights of renewal, and incorporates market rent reviews in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

The company carries out more than 1.5 million car and truck assessments nationally each year and over 200,000 practical driver tests – more than any other New Zealand business. Some 30,000 Kiwi firms of all sizes use its vehicle assessment services, advice and support.

In 2013, a 60 percent shareholding in VTNZ was purchased by DEKRA, a near century-old firm which lays claim to being the world’s third-largest certification and inspection company. The DEKRA group generated revenue of €3.34 billion ($5.5 billion) in 2018 and employs 45,000 people globally.

The freehold property at 701 Orchard Road, Hastings, is now being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty closing on 24 March (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Havelock North.

Salespeople Daniel Moffitt and Jake Smith said the premises consisted of a single-level building of approximately 1,170 square metres on a flat, rectangular site of some 3,321 square metres.

“The building structure incorporates high-stud, clear-span industrial warehousing used for VTNZ testing, along with adjacent office and reception areas,” said Mr Moffitt.

“The structure has an Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 75 percent of new building standard. It is accessed via two front and three rear roller doors, and is surrounded by expansive concrete hard standings which allow easy movement of cars, trucks and trailers around the site, and plenty of parking.”

Mr Moffitt said the site was zoned General Industrial under Hastings District Council’s district plan.

“This allows for a wide variety of industrial activities such as manufacturing, processing, packing and storage and the servicing and repair of goods and vehicles. Industrial uses in the surrounding precinct represent a mix of scale and are of mixed vintage,” he said.

Mr Smith said the Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital was of particular significance to the area. “This major regional health facility is located in close proximity and encourages the positioning of medical services in surrounding locations,” he said.

“The Omahu location is fully developed and there are a number of larger sites and national tenants in the precinct. This includes a number of other automotive businesses and BP, Gull and Caltex service stations.”

Mr Smith said the Orchard Road property was located some three kilometres west of Hastings city centre, and lay at the south-eastern end of the highly sought-after Omahu Road industrial precinct.

“This locality is home to industrial uses to the eastern side of the road and the Camberley residential suburb to the west. It has easy and direct access to major transport routes including the Napier-Hastings Expressway,” Mr Smith said.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 