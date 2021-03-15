Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Finalists Named In Good Employer Awards

Monday, 15 March 2021, 11:03 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Promoting the food and fibres sector as a great place to work is a priority for employers, Ministry for Primary Industries Deputy Director-General Karen Adair said as she announced the finalists in the second Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

She acknowledged the past 12 months had been tough on employers but said the finalists had shown passion, innovation and commitment to the food and fibres sector that deserved to be acknowledged.

“Our food and fibres sector plays a vital role in the recovery of our economy. Our people are our most important resource, and the finalists have all demonstrated that they’re putting their people first.”

“This is the second time we’ve run these awards, and I continue to be impressed at the calibre of the applicants.”

She said about 350,000 people were employed in the food and fibres sector, representing at least one in seven working New Zealanders, and as many as one in three in some regions.

MPI’s Fit for a Better World – Accelerating our Economic Potential Roadmap sets goals of employing 10 percent more Kiwis from all walks of life in the food and fibres sector by 2030, and 10,000 more New Zealanders in the workforce over the next 4 years.

“Initiatives like our Opportunity Grows Here campaign shows there are no shortages of work in this important sector.”

"Everyone who entered the Good Employer Awards have shown their commitment towards showing that the food and fibres sector is a great place to work. Having the right environment to nurture and develop workers is critical to the future of our food and fibres sector.”

The winners will be announced at Parliament in Wellington on 12 April, 2021.

The finalists in the four categories are:

Māori Agribusiness

Finalists

NameCompany Name - locationSector
Shannon Te Huia Puniu River Care – Te AwamutuForestry
Hoana RewiRewi Haulage Limited, East Coast Log Haulage Limited – Tikitiki East CoastForestry

Employee Development

Finalists

NameCompany Name - locationSector
Brent & Rebecca MillerMilkIQ Limited - AshburtonDairy
Adam HittmannVetora – Te AwamutuVet
Heather Kean T&G Global- AucklandHorticulture

Safe & Healthy Work Environment

Finalists

NameCompany Name - locationSector
Phil Taylor Port Blakely - ChristchurchForestry
Liam O'SullivanLandcos Ventures Limited – New PlymouthDairy
Tess KeenanConstellation Brands NZ – AucklandWine

Supreme

Finalists

NameCompany NameSector
Rhys and Kiri RobertsAlign Clareview - AshburtonDairy
Sarah LeiTrevelyan's - TaurangaHorticulture
Anna Pule Rayonier Matariki Forests - AucklandForestry
Jenny Buckley and Dave van den BeukenJaydee Partnership – HamiltonDairy
Heather Kean T&G Global – AucklandHorticulture

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 