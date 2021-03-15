Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rockgas Engage Perceptive For An Extensive Customer Experience And Engagement Strategy

Monday, 15 March 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Rockgas

Australasia’s leading technology-based insights agency, Perceptive, is helping Rockgas to redefine its customer engagement and experience strategy by reviewing how they service customers.

‘Rockgas are looking to implement new systems and operational processes to achieve their strategic objectives and vision,’ shares Oliver Allen, General Manager at Perceptive. ‘To do this, Rockgas need a deep understanding of their customers, market, competitors, and the industry as a whole. They need to know what is expected, what works (and what doesn’t), what the latest trends and policy changes are, and what is relevant for their business, both now and in the future.’

The project involved interviewing customers across three different segments – Commercial & Industrial, SME, and Residential – to understand the type of personas that exist within each of their customer base. The outcomes from these extensive surveys will help to guide Rockgas on how they communicate and engage with different customers and create ‘personalised experiences’ that deliver based on their unique needs.

Perceptive mapped out customer journeys which show the process customers go through both prior to choosing a gas provider and after they become customers of Rockgas. ‘Through this, we identified pain points, strengths, and opportunities for how Rockgas can better engage and service customers at each touchpoint,’ says Allen.

Within each touchpoint, Rockgas has a set of overarching principles and customer experience solutions that the organisation will now focus on delivering.

‘At Rockgas, we aim to ensure that we have the capability and capacity to be market leaders in delivering energy to New Zealanders,’ says Wendy Rayman, Marketing Manager at Rockgas. ‘We see this work with Perceptive as crucial to evolving the business to ensure we are engaging with customers the best we can.’

‘The insights gained from this project will help inform and guide our business and any programmes or projects we develop – most notably an internal systems review. We are glad to have Perceptive providing these insights so we can better serve our customers.’

ABOUT PERCEPTIVE: Perceptive provides research and insights programmes to a variety of organisations across the Asia-Pacific, North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and India. They conduct both quantitative and qualitative research in over 40 countries, have over 500,000 surveys in field every month and have access to over 11 million consumers via our professionally managed research panels.

Perceptive is part of the Clemenger Group, Australasia’s largest and most successful marketing communications organisation. We’re also part of BBDO – the world’s most awarded advertising agency, boasting 15,000 people in 289 offices across 81 countries around the world.

ABOUT ROCKGAS: Rockgas is New Zealand’s largest LPG retailer serving over 100,000 customers from nine branches and a network of 27 franchises throughout the country.

Rockgas is part of Firstgas Group whose vision is to lead the delivery of New Zealand’s energy in a changing world. Their mission is to safely and reliably deliver energy that’s affordable and accessible to Kiwi families and businesses.

Based in New Plymouth, Firstgas Group is an umbrella brand consisting of Rockgas, Firstgas, Flexgas and Gas Services NZ. Firstgas and Rockgas are consumer brands that supply LPG and natural gas to over 165,000 customers through their gas network of over 2,500km of high-pressure transmission pipeline and 4,800km of distribution pipeline in the North Island, 36 local LPG suppliers, and over 180 Refill & Save locations across New Zealand.

