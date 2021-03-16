Kiwi-owned Family Business Harrisons On The Hunt For New Franchisees To Join The ‘family’

Harrisons, New Zealand’s largest flooring, curtains and solar solutions company is casting its net wide to invite Kiwis looking for a new career path to come on board as franchisees to meet growing demand.

The 100 percent mobile company has launched an attractive incentive for New Zealanders to refer someone who they think would make a fantastic franchisee to join the company.

As part of the nationwide recruitment-drive, Harrisons is offering $2000 worth of credit to New Zealanders to spend with Harrisons on carpet, hard flooring, curtains, blinds or solar power, when a candidate referral results in a successful appointment.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people around the country looking for a career change to create a financially secure future, while owning an established brand, supported by the most trusted franchise network,” says Harrisons CEO Patrick Harrison.

“We’re looking for Kiwis to join our growing network to become Harrisons Carpet & Flooring, Curtains & Blinds or Solar Power experts, working in an area or region exclusively. To identify the right people in the right places, we’re asking all New Zealanders to look in their own backyard for the right talent to help us speed up our search!”

Harrisons Carpet & Flooring, Harrisons Curtains & Blinds and Harrisons Solar is one of the most successful and long-established franchise businesses in New Zealand.

Established in 1962, by Des Harrison, who first began selling carpet and furniture from his store in Whangarei, Harrisons quickly grew to become the go-to brand for household furnishings. Harrisons has been transforming the living environments of Kiwis from Cape Reinga to Invercargill ever since.

Des’ three sons John, Patrick and Phil joined the family business in 1983 and have been at the heart of it since. They have worked hard to create a powerful business model – a 100% in-home consultation, resulting in an award-winning retail franchise system, with a head office support team and proven sales and marketing systems.

Priding itself on friendly and creative franchisees, with ‘personality plus’, and giving Kiwis the freedom to ‘be their own boss’, Harrisons has long been a popular business opportunity.

Now, with increasing customer demand across New Zealand, resulting from a rise in home improvements during the past 12 months, Harrisons is in a period of growth.

“Harrisons is expanding to meet and exceed our customer’s needs. We’re looking for fun, passionate people to join our team,” says Harrisons Managing Director Phil Harrison. “We have both opportunities available to purchase an existing business off a current franchisee or to purchase a new franchise off Harrisons at an entry level price.”

All franchisees receive a hands-on training system, have a dedicated support manager, and regular meetings with other like-minded owner operators. The Harrisons team ensure the setup cost for franchisees is low and no industry experience is required.

To make entry into the Harrisons franchise model more attainable, a negotiated deposit is available, as well as the opportunity to pay off the cost of the business while earning money.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for many Kiwis, many of whom may have found themselves out of work, or looking for a complete change in career direction,” says Phil. “At Harrisons, we can guarantee a robust business opportunity with unlimited earning potential. We can’t wait to uncover some talented new franchisees around New Zealand and welcome them to the family”.

Harrisons is currently recruiting for the following specialty franchisees in the following areas:

· Carpet & Flooring: in Ellerslie/Pakuranga, Timaru and Whanganui.

· Curtains & Blinds: Whangarei, Kerikeri, Wanganui/Palmerston North, Rotorua, Blenheim, Bay of Plenty, Southland, Waikato North, Timaru and Southern Lakes.

· Solar & Energy: Northland and Wellington.

If you, or someone you know could be a good fit for Harrisons, or you wish to apply to become a franchisee, visit www.harrisons.nz/join-us. $2000 in credit to spend with Harrisons on carpet, flooring, curtains, blinds or solar will be issued if a candidate referral results in a successful appointment.

