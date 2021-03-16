Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bell Gully Advises On Two Significant Inbound Technology Acquisitions

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: Bell Gully

Bell Gully is proud to have advised the purchasers on two significant proposed acquisitions of New Zealand software companies: the acquisition by Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) (Lightspeed) of Vend Limited (Vend), a cloud-based retail management software company, and the acquisition by Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) (Bentley Systems) of Seequent Holdings Limited (Seequent), a global leader in 3D modeling software for geosciences.

Lightspeed is a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, headquartered in Montreal, Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lightspeed powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Vend is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand with operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. Vend's POS product and service offering covers POS software, inventory management, e-commerce, customer loyalty, and reporting analytics, which allow retailers to run their businesses in-store, online, and via mobile.

Lightspeed will acquire Vend for total estimated consideration of approximately US$350 million, to be satisfied by way of payment on closing of approximately US$192.5 million in cash and the issuance of subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed valued at approximately US$157.5 million. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and a post-closing working capital adjustment, is expected to close towards the end of April, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

The Bell Gully team advising Lightspeed was led by partners Dean Oppenhuis and James Gibson and included senior associates Alex Bond and Gabby Smith.

Bentley Systems is a leading infrastructure engineering software company headquartered in Pennsylvania, United States and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market. Bentley Systems provides innovative software solutions used by professionals, and organisations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 people and generates annualised revenues of more than US$800 million in 172 countries.

Seequent – Bentley's “digital twin" – was founded and headquartered in Christchurch and is a leader in software for geological and geophysical modeling, geotechnical stability, and cloud services for geodata management, visibility, and collaboration. Seequent has more than 400 employees in 16 countries, with customers in over 100 countries including the world's top mining companies.

Bentley will acquire Seequent for US$1.05 billion, comprising US$900 million in cash, subject to adjustment, plus 3,141,361 Bentley Systems Class B shares. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Bell Gully team advising Bentley was led by partners James Gibson, Anna Buchly and Jennifer Coote, and included senior associates Chris Hodges and Alex Bond.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bell Gully on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 