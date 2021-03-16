Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Board Announces Chief Executive Will Leave At End Of 2021

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year.

FMA Chair Mark Todd said Mr Everett has done an outstanding job as the FMA’s second Chief Executive, overseeing the implementation of the Financial Markets Conduct Act as well as helping to lead a national discussion around the need for conduct regulation in financial services.

“Rob has been, and will continue to be, a truly outstanding leader of the FMA, who will leave a lasting legacy. He has the greatest respect both within the FMA and among our many stakeholders,” said Mr Todd.

The Board and Mr Everett are working towards a departure date of 30 September but will take a flexible approach to the timing in order to ensure a smooth transition.

“While we are naturally disappointed that Rob will be leaving us, we recognise that, after seven years in the role, he is ready for a well-deserved break and a change,” said Mr Todd. “It is entirely consistent with Rob’s commitment to the FMA that he is adopting a flexible approach on timing to ensure an orderly transition to a new Chief Executive.

“Looking ahead, the FMA’s regulatory remit is expanding with the implementation of financial adviser reforms and the introduction of new legislation to provide for the regulation of conduct for banks and insurers. The timing of Rob’s departure creates an opportunity for the next CE to advance this work.”

Mr Everett said he had enjoyed his time at the FMA and was proud that the organisation was seen as a “high performing organisation that punches above its weight.”

“I’m absolutely committed to working closely with the Board and the new Chief Executive to ensure an orderly transition,” said Mr Everett. “In the meantime, we have a lot of work in front of us so it will be business as usual for us while the Board undertakes its search for a new Chief Executive.”

Mr Everett said he had not made any decisions about his next role: “My focus is to support the Board and ensure we don’t drop any balls in the months ahead. I intend to take a good break over the summer to consider my next move.”

The FMA has appointed Hobson Leavy to assist with the search for a new Chief Executive.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 