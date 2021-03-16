Page Experience Update By Google Planned To Launch This May

This May Google plans to factor another metric into it’s algorithm. The Page experience update would predominantly be about Core Web Vitals which is to do with a site’s loading speed, interactivity and visual stability. This is including previous signals like HTTPs and mobile friendliness.

For site owners it’s important to understand what these metrics are and how to identify them on your website. The easiest way to get an idea would be to visit Pagespeed Insights by Google and enter your full website URL. The important factors to note on this report are ‘Largest Contentful Paint’ and ‘Cumulative Layout Shift’. If these two metrics are red you should look at involving an SEO expert to analyse your site.

E-commerce Websites using popular platforms like Shopify or BigCommerce should also look at Core Web Vitals on category and product pages as these tend to be organic entrance pages.

