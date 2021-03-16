Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SCCG Management And Netacea Bring Leading Bot Protection Technology To North American IGaming Industry

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today a partnership with Manchester-based Netacea to bring its industry-leading bot detection and mitigation technology to the rapidly expanding US iGaming industry, including online and mobile sports wagering.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership: "Account takeover, odds scraping and arbitrage betting are real threats to the gaming industry. Because attackers can easily automate these exploits, they can come after organizations inexpensively and at scale. We understand that the iGaming, online, and mobile sports wagering industry is just beginning to build a presence across the United States. Now is the time to look at our defensive strategies against cyber attackers seeking to take advantage of our relatively new infrastructures and operators. We can put Netacea's bot mitigation technology in our partners' hands to intelligently control unwanted traffic and prioritize legitimate users, right now, where it is most needed."

Netacea's Intent Analytics engine quickly and accurately distinguishes bots from humans, to protect against malicious automated threats, such as credential stuffing, odds scraping, and bonus abuse. This technology is quickly implemented and supports a range of integrations to secure your website, mobile apps, and APIs, while equipping businesses to make informed decisions using actionable intelligence and expert support.

Joe Murray, Sales and Marketing Director, said: "Netacea is excited to be partnering with SCCG to bring industry-leading bot management technology to the rapidly growing US gaming market. This is a lucrative market for fraudsters using scraping and credential stuffing techniques to target gaming organizations, and Netacea is uniquely placed to solve this problem."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 