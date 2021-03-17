Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cleanse Right Unveils New Website Showcasing Their Earth-friendly Cleaning Services For Homes And Businesses

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 6:26 am
Press Release: Cleanse Right

Eco-friendly cleaning company in Auckland, Cleanse Right has recently launched a new website www.cleaningservicesauckland.co.nz. It provides information on the range of cleaning services for houses and businesses that are safe for humans and the environment.

Keeping homes, businesses and gardens in Auckland neat and tidy, Cleanse Right is the eco-friendly cleaning company that can do all that. Started out as an exterior cleaning company by Ben and Sifa, the business has expanded into a one-stop-shop for residential and commercial cleaning services. From exterior, interior cleaning to lawn and garden care, the team of experienced cleaners are dedicated in keeping properties neat and tidy without harming New Zealand’s environment.

The website focuses on three main areas: interior cleaning; exterior cleaning; and lawn and garden care.

Exterior Cleaning

For a wide range of cleaning solutions for external surfaces, hire only a team of experienced cleaning technicians in Auckland. From homes to business establishments, Cleanse Right can handle all the exterior cleaning needs; window, gutter and roof, deck and fence, and concrete and driveway cleaning. With the cleaning tools and safety equipment, the cleaners do their job carefully and effectively.

Interior Cleaning

Achieve that clean and healthy home and office with interior cleaning services. Cleanse Right offers spring clean, end of tenancy cleaning, or a regular cleaning service for the house or office. The experienced and trustworthy cleaning crew use eco-friendly cleaning products that are safe both for the household, pets, and for everyone in the office.

Lawn and Garden Care

Cleanse Right keeps any lawn and garden regularly mowed and tidied. The cleaning crew takes care of rubbish removal, edging, section clean ups, mulching, and weed control to improve the look of the homes, businesses, and schools. Choose from a one-off clean up or regular lawn mowing maintenance service.

Cleanse Right works with residential and commercial clients throughout Auckland.

For more information on Cleanse Right and their eco-friendly cleaning services, check out: www.cleaningservicesauckland.co.nz.

