Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Financial Adviser Brad MacDonald Joins Plus4

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 8:42 am
Press Release: Plus 4

Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that Hawke’s Bay adviser Brad MacDonald has joined the group. He has seven years’ experience in the financial services sector.

Brad attended Flaxmere College where he was a foundation student, Head Boy, and Captain of the school’s 1st XI cricket team. On leaving school, he moved to Auckland and joined the Royal New Zealand Navy as a weapons technician and met his wife, Yvette. Having started a family, they elected to move back to Hawke's Bay. Brad then worked in several sales and account management roles before beginning his financial services career with a well-known Hawke’s Bay financial planning practice in 2014.

In 2018, he joined Gary Hemmings and established Common Sense Financial Planning. As a Financial Adviser (FA) FSP360446 and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®), Brad provides financial advice including KiwiSaver, investment and retirement planning, and personal insurance.

Brad works with a diverse range of clients including business owners, families, farmers, and medical professionals in New Zealand and offshore in Australia, Singapore and Japan. He has joined Plus4 Insurance Solutions to provide his clients with the collective benefits of belonging to a national insurance adviser and broking group.

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, “Brad is an experienced and highly regarded financial services professional who has established a successful practice in the Hawke’s Bay. Given that Plus4 is a cooperative, the only specialist insurance and financial broking firm that is a member of the NZ Cooperatives Association, we are very selective about whom we ask to join our group. Our members need to not only have the necessary experience and expertise but also share our values. We are pleased to welcome Brad to Plus4.”

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has 46 advisers working from 16 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations to any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium-sized enterprises, their owners, and their accountants.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Plus 4 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 